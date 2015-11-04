No ratings yet. Log in to rate.

Each semester has a date after which you cannot discontinue a unit without academic and financial penalties.

For Semester One 2017, the census date is 31st of March and for Semester Two 2017 the census date is the 31st of August.

If you withdraw before this date, you do not pay for the unit.

[NOTE: International Students will not receive a full refund.]

If you withdraw after this date you are financially committed to 100% of the cost for the unit.

Thinking of withdrawing from unit after census date?

Before the 2nd of May in Semester One and the 26th of September in Semester Two, there are academic advantages to withdraw from a unit that you are unable to pass. Come and talk to MONSU Student Rights + Support and find out why.