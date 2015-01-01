The Tax Help service is available at Caulfield! This service is available to any Monash student who needs help lodging their tax return. The service is run by ATO-trained and accredited student volunteers who provide a free and confidential service to help people complete their tax returns online using myTax. If the volunteers work out that you don’t need to lodge a tax return, they can help you complete a non-lodgement advice. The Tax Help program is available from the 24th of July until the 31st of October each year.

How do I book an appointment?

At the MONSU Workshop (Building S, Level 2) or through our online booking system.

Please ensure you book your appointment at least 48 hours prior to appointment time.

Remember to bring these to your appointment: