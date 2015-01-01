The Tax Help service is available at Caulfield! This service is available to any Monash student who needs help lodging their tax return. The service is run by ATO-trained and accredited student volunteers who provide a free and confidential service to help people complete their tax returns online using myTax. If the volunteers work out that you don’t need to lodge a tax return, they can help you complete a non-lodgement advice. The Tax Help program is available from the 24th of July until the 31st of October each year.
How do I book an appointment?
At the MONSU Workshop (Building S, Level 2) or through our online booking system.
Please ensure you book your appointment at least 48 hours prior to appointment time.
Remember to bring these to your appointment:
- your myGov user ID and password (to utilise the Tax Help service you will need to have a myGov account linked to the ATO)
- your bank account details (BSB and account number)
- your tax file number
- an original or amended notice of assessment from any one of the last five years (the assessment needs to have been issued before 31st May this year)
- income statements from all sources
- all your receipts for gifts, donations and work-related expenses
- details of any child support payments made
- details of any losses on investments in shares and rental properties (net investment losses).
- If you had a spouse (married or de-facto) at any time during the financial year, you also need to bring details of their taxable income or a reasonable estimate.