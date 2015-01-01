MONSU Caulfield is made up of democratically elected student representatives. MONSU Caulfield holds annual elections for these positions and any Caulfield enrolled Monash student is eligible to stand in those elections.
We encourage all Caulfield students to vote in this election to ensure that your students reps are representing you on campus!
2017 MONSU Caulfield Election
The 2017 MONSU Caulfield Annual Election (“the election”) will be held between Monday 18 September and Wednesday 20 September. The MONSU Notice of Election notice of the election was given on Monday 14 August.
Returning Officer
The Returning Officer for the election is Glenn Donahoo. He can be contacted using the details below.
Email: monsu.returningofficer@gmail.com
Phone: 0447 189 538
Election Briefing
A briefing session will be held by the Returning Officer on the Monash Caulfield campus from 3pm – 4pm on Monday 21 August. Any students interested in participating in the election are recommended to attend. The briefing will important information and will have an opportunity for students to ask questions about the electoral process.
An RSVP for the session is compulsory and should be done by email to the Returning Officer (monsu.returningofficer@gmail.com) by no later than 5pm Friday 18 August. The location of the briefing session will be advised to those students who have submitted an RSVP by the deadline.
Governing Documents
MONSU Caulfield Constitution
MONSU Election Regulations
Notices
Notice of Election
Election Timetable
Notice of Ticket Registrations
Candidate Statements
Please watch this space for further updates!
Forms
Ticket Registration Form
Nomination Form
Application to be Set out as a Ticket
Postal Vote Application
Rulings and Disputes
Please watch this space for further updates!