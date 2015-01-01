MONSU Caulfield is made up of democratically elected student representatives. MONSU Caulfield holds annual elections for these positions and any Caulfield enrolled Monash student is eligible to stand in those elections.

We encourage all Caulfield students to vote in this election to ensure that your students reps are representing you on campus!



2017 MONSU Caulfield Election

The 2017 MONSU Caulfield Annual Election (“the election”) will be held between Monday 18 September and Wednesday 20 September. The MONSU Notice of Election notice of the election was given on Monday 14 August.

Returning Officer

The Returning Officer for the election is Glenn Donahoo. He can be contacted using the details below.

Email: monsu.returningofficer@gmail.com

Phone: 0447 189 538



Election Briefing

A briefing session will be held by the Returning Officer on the Monash Caulfield campus from 3pm – 4pm on Monday 21 August. Any students interested in participating in the election are recommended to attend. The briefing will important information and will have an opportunity for students to ask questions about the electoral process.

An RSVP for the session is compulsory and should be done by email to the Returning Officer (monsu.returningofficer@gmail.com) by no later than 5pm Friday 18 August. The location of the briefing session will be advised to those students who have submitted an RSVP by the deadline.



Governing Documents

MONSU Caulfield Constitution

MONSU Election Regulations

Notices

Notice of Election

Election Timetable

Notice of Ticket Registrations

Candidate Statements

Please watch this space for further updates!

Forms

Ticket Registration Form

Nomination Form

Application to be Set out as a Ticket

Postal Vote Application

Rulings and Disputes

Please watch this space for further updates!