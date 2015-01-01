The MONSU Pantry

The Pantry is a MONSU Caulfield initiative run by Student Rights + Support that provides temporary assistance and support to students who are experiencing financial difficulty.
The Pantry program provides short-term relief through the provision of food, household supplies and toiletries.
If you are experiencing financial difficulty please make an appointment at The Workshop and Student Rights + Support staff will assist you.
The Workshop
Level 2, Building S
2 Princes Avenue
Caulfield East VIC 3145
T: +61 3 9903 2525
E: studentrights@monsu.org
W: www.monsu.org