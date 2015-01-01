NavigationClose

The MONSU Pantry

The Pantry is a MONSU Caulfield initiative run by Student Rights + Support that provides temporary assistance and support to students who are experiencing financial difficulty.

The Pantry program provides short-term relief through the provision of food, household supplies and toiletries. 

If you are experiencing financial difficulty please make an appointment at The Workshop and Student Rights + Support staff will assist you.


The Workshop
Level 2, Building S
2 Princes Avenue
Caulfield East VIC 3145

T: +61 3 9903 2525
E: studentrights@monsu.org
W: www.monsu.org

 

Contact

MONSU Caulfield
Level 2, Building S
2 Princes Avenue
Caulfield East 3145
P. +61 3 9903 2525
E. hello@monsu.org

The Workshop

Mon-Thur. 9:00am-6:00pm
Fri. 9:00am-5:00pm
Exams Mon-Fri. 9:00am-3:00pm
Non Sem Tue+Thur. 10:00am-12:00pm
P. +61 3 9903 2525
E. workshop@monsu.org