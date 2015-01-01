Sponsorship + Events

MONSU Caufield is a student union with a difference. From its home at the Monash University, Caulfield campus, the MONSU crew helps thousands of Monash students weekly.

From the nervous newcomers to seasoned students, MONSU engages with their audience through a number of annual and weekly events.

The Caulfield campus is home to over 18,000 students who are studying at either an under graduate or post graduate level. There a wide range of courses on offer that include Arts, Health Science, IT, Business & Economics, Fine Art and Design.

If you would like to get involved with MONSU Caulfield, please don't hesistate to get in contact and we can help tailor a package to suit your needs.



Contact:

Malcolm Allen

P: +61 3 9903 2525.

E: sponsorship@monsu.org