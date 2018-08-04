Welcome to Melbourne is a fun and exciting program for First Year International Students who are looking to experience what Melbourne has to offer. This 5-week program consist of some of the most popular tourist attractions around Melbourne and a great way to get around the World’s Most Liveable City learn about your new home for the next three years!

Price: $100

Tickets can be purchased at MONSU’s Workshop (Level 2, Building S) or Dis-O-Week (23rd – 25th July).



TICKET INCLUDES:



Healesville Sanctuary & Puffing Billy Tour

Date: Saturday 4th August

Venue: Healesville Sanctuary & Belgrave

Discover Australia’s majestic birds of prey and magnificent parrots at Healesville’s spectacular show, Spirits in the Sky. Held at Healesville’s world renowned flight arena, showing off their skill we envy and admire most – their ability to fly. From here it’s a short trip to Australia’s favourite steam train the magnificent Puffing Billy.



AFL: Hawthorn vs. Geelong

Date: Saturday 11th August

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

From rivalries that begin with the beyondblue Cup to the Kennett Curse, there is no bigger match than Hawthorn vs. Geelong. These 2 teams have battled it out for more than a decade, as they both have a combined total of 6 premierships in the last 10 years. It’s an absolute must to witness Aussie Rules football at it’s finest.



Queen Victorian Market & Cooking Class

Date: Saturday 18th August

Venue: Queen Vic Market & Monash University, Caulfield Campus

Discover a wide variety of fresh, quality produce & speciality shopping at Melbourne’s iconic market, the Queen Victorian Market. We will shop for our lunch at the QVM followed by a cooking class back at the MONSU’s kitchen cooking up delicious and enticing recipes.



Amazing Race

Date: Saturday 25th August

Venue: Melbourne CBD

The Amazing Race follows a scavenger hunt format with teams starting together and race around the infamous Melbourne checkpoints. At each stop they complete challenging, fun and creative tasks. Our Amazing Race is guaranteed to be an all around hit to not just get to know your team, but experience the beauty & treasure of what Melbourne has to offer.



Welcome to Melbourne Dinner

Date: Saturday 1st September

Venue: TBA

What a great way to finish up our Welcome to Melbourne program with everyone together at an awesome Melbourne restaurant! Details of the dinner will be announced shortly.