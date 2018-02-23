Beach Day is MONSU’s annual welcome event for new students! It is both the ultimate ice-breaker and the perfect way to start the year! This is the best opportunity to meet your fellow Monash Caulfield students and socially prepare yourself for the new year as well as set yourself up with a great group of people for the rest of your Uni lives.

Ask our Beach Day leaders—they had so much fun, they’ve signed up to help YOU experience the best first year ever!

Date: Friday 23rd February

Time: 11:00am (Until late)

Where to meet: Caulfield Green — Monash Caulfield

Beach: SECRET!

Cost:

$50 for O18

$45 for U18

Tickets can be purchased at The Workshop (Building S, Level 2)

Please wear your wristband on the day!

This will be your ticket onto the buses.

*Tickets are non-refundable

*We do not accept responsibility for lost/broken wristbands.