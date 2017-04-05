Fetish Party 2017

FETISH PARTY IS BACK!

You know the drill - it’s time for you to UNLEASH your inner naughty nurse, flexible fireman or slutty schoolgirl.

Dig out your most outrageous costume, warm up the body oil, and prepare your eyes and ears for a sensory experience.

We are TYING UP Safe ‘n’ Sexy week with a BANG.

~~~

WHERE: Room 680: Level 1, 680 Glenferrie Road, Hawthorn 3122

WHEN: Wednesday 5th April, 9PM

DRESS CODE: Your best (most regrettable) fetish costume

TICKETS: $20 (Maximum 5 tickets per person)

~~~

Tickets will be released on TUESDAY 21st MARCH @ 9:30AM from The Workshop (Building S, Level 2).



Make sure you ROPE in all your friends!



♥ MONSU



P.S This is an 18+ event. No ID no entry.

Management has the right to refuse entry.

P.P.S Tickets are non-refundable.

P.P.P.S. No Costume, No Entry