White Ribbon Art Prize

Domestic Violence refers to interpersonal violence that takes place in domestic settings, family relationships, and intimate relationships.

Domestic Violence, including Intimate Family Violence, has a significant impact on women and young people. Statistics show that young women aged between 18–24 years are more likely to experience physical or sexual violence than women of older age groups, and the perpetrator is more often an intimate partner.

Tackling this issue requires a community approach and we as representatives of the students at Monash Caulfield have made a commitment to stop men’s violence against women.

MONSU is holding an art exhibition in September to increase our conversation around Domestic and Family Violence and empower our community to engage in respectful relationships.

Art has the capacity to heal, empower, and increase awareness of a particular issue or campaign. By harnessing our collective creativity, we can promote our commitment to stop men’s violence against women and let young women know that there is hope and help within the Monash Caulfield Community.

In order to achieve this, we need you!