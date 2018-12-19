The instructions on this page will help you to reply to your Notice of Referral and Hearing (NoRH).



Student Rights + Support will be holding Information Sessions; the details can be found HERE . If you cannot attend an Information Session, please follow these five steps:

Read the Academic Progress: Notice of Referral and Hearing flyer

Look at the Information Session PowerPoint on how to respond to the NoRH

Follow the Letter Template to assist you to write your letter

Review available Monash University Support Services below to assist you to improve your academic performance and to include in your plan for 2019

Email your Student Response Form, letter and supporting documents to studentrights@monsu.org for feedback at least two working days before the due date. Please also provide Student Rights with your WES results and NoRH.



Frequently Asked Questions regarding responding to the Notice of Referral and Hearing (NoRH)

Monash University Support Services

Consultations/Unit advice:

Contact your Lecturer or Tutor

LILO:

https://www.monash.edu/students/leadership/leap/online



Library Study Skills:

https://www.monash.edu/library/skills/resources/apc

https://www.monash.edu/students/resources/study-programs/study-skills



Counselling:

https://www.monash.edu/health/counselling



English Connect:

https://www.monash.edu/english-connect



Intermission:

https://www.monash.edu/enrolments/processes/change/intermission



Underloading:

https://www.monash.edu/enrolments/study-load-attendance/study-load



Visa information and financial help:

https://www.monash.edu/connect



LANTITE information

https://www.monash.edu/education/students/academic-skills/literacy-and-numeracy-program

