The instructions on this page will help you to reply to your Notice of Referral and Hearing (NoRH).
Student Rights + Support will be holding Information Sessions; the details can be found HERE. If you cannot attend an Information Session, please follow these five steps:
- Read the Academic Progress: Notice of Referral and Hearing flyer
- Look at the Information Session PowerPoint on how to respond to the NoRH
- Follow the Letter Template to assist you to write your letter
- Review available Monash University Support Services below to assist you to improve your academic performance and to include in your plan for 2019
- Email your Student Response Form, letter and supporting documents to studentrights@monsu.org for feedback at least two working days before the due date. Please also provide Student Rights with your WES results and NoRH.
Our service will close on Wednesday 19 December 2018. Our office will reopen Monday 14 January 2019. We will provide feedback on letters only via email from Wednesday 2 January - Friday 11 January 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions regarding responding to the Notice of Referral and Hearing (NoRH)
Monash University Support Services
Consultations/Unit advice:
Contact your Lecturer or Tutor
LILO:
https://www.monash.edu/students/leadership/leap/online
Library Study Skills:
https://www.monash.edu/library/skills/resources/apc
https://www.monash.edu/students/resources/study-programs/study-skills
Counselling:
https://www.monash.edu/health/counselling
English Connect:
https://www.monash.edu/english-connect
Intermission:
https://www.monash.edu/enrolments/processes/change/intermission
Underloading:
https://www.monash.edu/enrolments/study-load-attendance/study-load
Visa information and financial help:
https://www.monash.edu/connect
LANTITE information
https://www.monash.edu/education/students/academic-skills/literacy-and-numeracy-program
