Beach Day is Monash University Student Union's (MONSU) annual welcome event for new students! It is both the ultimate ice-breaker and the perfect way to start the year! This is the best opportunity to meet your fellow Monash Caulfield students and socially prepare yourself for the new year as well as set yourself up with a great group of people for the rest of your Uni lives. Ask our Beach Day leaders - they had so much fun, they've signed up to help YOU experience the best first year ever!

Time: 11:00am - Late

Venue: Caulfield Campus & Elwood Beach

Tickets: $45 (Under 18 years) or $50 (Over 18 years)

What your ticket includes:

Transport to the beach and after party!

Fun ice-breaker games and activities at the beach

Lunch, Drinks and After Party nibbles!

Free entry to the after party (18+ only)

Beach Day 2017 Singlets

The best uni experience of your young JAFFY lives!

You can buy tickets during Enrolment and MONSU's Orientation Week.