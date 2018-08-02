Fright Night Party

Wizards, witches, ghouls and ghosts! Arise from the graves of your winter break and celebrate the new semester with FRIGHT NIGHT!



Get your devil horns out, sexy vampire teeth and oozes of fake blood because this is a night you don't want to miss!

Your bones will be jumping at our crazy drink specials and amazing DJ line up!



Come down to La Di Da to celebrate a horror-fic night run by MONSU’s First Year Committee!



♣ WHEN: Thursday 2nd August 2018

♣ WHERE: La Di Da (577 Little Bourke St, Melbourne)

♣ DRESS CODE: Horror – come in your spookiest look!

♣ TIME: 9PM – 3AM

♣ PRICE:



- EARLY BIRD TIX: - $10 - NOW ON SALE!!

- FINAL RELEASE: - $15



PURCHASE ONLINE TICKET



HARD COPY TICKETS:

Available at the MONSU Workshop, Lvl 2, S Building, Monash University, Caulfield Campus



♥ MONSU!

---

Strictly an 18+ event. No ID no entry.

Management has the right to refuse entry.

Tickets are non refundable.

We do not accept responsibility for lost tickets.



MONSU Caulfield encourages:

*Drinking Responsibly

*Looking after your mates

*Planning your trip home

*Staying safe

*Drinking H2O

*And Having Fun!