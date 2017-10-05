Caulfield Awards Night

It's time for Awards Night!!
Our clubs have been working hard all year to bring you fun, exciting and informative events, so it's time to roll out the red carpet and honour all their hard work at MONSU Caulfield's night of nights!
? WHEN: Thursday 5th October
? TIME: 7:00pm - 11:00pm
? PRICE: $50 per person (Valued at $75)
? WHERE: Red Scooter - 25 William Street Balaclava
Fully supplied drinks, food and desserts!
Tickets available at the workshop (S Building, Level 2) and online by following the link below.
Vote for the events and clubs you love using your monash student email through the link below! Voting closes September 21st!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1uDPtyJX7OCxIgT58Qf-ytIVDWcEvqih5Nr79Wf-WzDI/
Vote for:
Best Newcomer
Best New Event
Best Academic Event
Best Social Event
Best Cultural Event
Your Favourite Club
Most Valuable Club
Best Lecturer/Teaching Staff Member
Best MONSU Staff Member of Representative
We look forward to seeing you there!
♥ MONSU!
This is an 18+ event. ID is required.
Management has the right to refuse entry.
Tickets are non refundable. We do not accept responsibility for lost tickets.